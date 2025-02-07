Scientists Discover the Formula for the Perfect Boiled Egg

Researchers have cracked the code for boiling the perfect egg, achieving a velvety yolk with a soft yet firm white.

Cooking an egg to perfection is challenging because the yolk solidifies at a lower temperature than the white. Overcooking results in a chalky yolk, while undercooking leaves the whites jelly-like.

To solve this, scientists tested hundreds of eggs and applied mathematical models to understand heat transfer and the transformation of egg components from liquid to solid. Their final method, called periodic cooking, involves moving eggs every two minutes between two water baths—one boiling and the other lukewarm at 86°F (30°C)—for 32 minutes, followed by cooling under running water.

“You could definitely try this at home,” said Gregory Weiss, a chemist at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in the study.

According to lead researcher Emilia Di Lorenzo from the University of Naples Federico II, this technique allows the egg white to set gradually while the yolk remains creamy and spreadable.

To confirm their findings, the researchers analyzed the eggs’ chemical composition and conducted taste tests, comparing their method to traditional boiling. The results were published in Communications Engineering.

While this technique requires more time than standard boiling, food scientist Joanne Slavin from the University of Minnesota believes the improved texture may be worth the effort.

“This is a slower process, but it yields a better result,” she said.

