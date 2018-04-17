Sharjah Heritage Days welcomes over 60,000 visitors in first nine days

Sharjah Heritage Days has attracted 60,958 visitors in its first nine days. The ongoing event, which runs until April 21st, also saw an increase amongst visitors from European countries, particularly the Czech Republic, organisers say.

"It is a pleasure to record an increase in number of visitors. Over the years, Sharjah Heritage Days has become a must-visit attraction for people all over the world, and we are optimistic that towards the end of the festival, the numbers will double," said Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the body responsible for organising the annual event.

The festival, which features cultural activities and entertainment, is located in the 'Heart of Sharjah' and across a number of other areas in the emirate.

While Sharjah has always been a beacon for cultural enthusiasts, momentum is growing behind moves to make the emirate a major destination for arts and heritage lovers. The increase in the number of visitors is a positive indication of the robust cultural scene in the UAE, and is a reflection of the leading efforts taken by the government to promote the emirate and the country as a cultural destination.

"Sharjah Heritage Days has not only raised the UAE's profile on the cultural scene, but has also encouraged citizens to explore the rich heritage of the country. One of the many positive outcomes of this mega event is the opportunity for people to network and learn about each other’s cultures. We are glad that the public has realised the importance of visiting and participating at such events and we encourage more people to be a part of this cultural event in the coming years," added Al Musallam.