Shark Tank Dubai 2" Concludes with Massive Investments Supporting Entrepreneurs

The second season of "Shark Tank Dubai" concluded with impressive outcomes, as AED 31 million was invested in various entrepreneurial ventures. The show brought together 65 international entrepreneurs and featured 27 projects spanning multiple industries. These startups secured funding to expand and scale their businesses, showcasing Dubai's growing reputation as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The panel of 12 local and global investors, including Elie Khoury, Faisal Belhoul, and Amira Sajwani, reviewed pitches across 13 episodes, providing strategic guidance and financial support to promising ventures.

Highlights of Funded Projects:

Major Investments: The Emirati app "Chilapp" by Majid Al Hashmi received AED 3.7 million, while "Tres Marias Coffee" by Maria Pavani secured AED 3.5 million.

"Smart Cone" by Isam Aldlimi and "Senat Self Care" by Mishti Oori attracted a combined AED 3 million in strategic funding. Notable Startups: "Esaa" by Anas Mohamed and Reem Musabbah, along with "One of a Kind" by Nayla Haddad, each received AED 1.5 million.

"Free Me Company" by Shona Hind was awarded AED 1.6 million to expand its offerings. Emerging Brands: Consumer brands "Outfu" by Yara Morsi and "Houmata" by Chant and Jenny each secured AED 2 million.

The skincare brand "SMPL Skin" received AED 700,000. Small-Scale Funding: Startups like "Tapenaz" and "Ryoko" secured AED 800,000 each.

Other projects, including "Mother Tongue," "Nano Cleaning," and "The K9 Kitchen," received AED 500,000 each.

Smaller ventures like "Player," "Apex," "Wagish," and "Zelle" were granted AED 100,000 to AED 300,000. Unique Ventures: Companies like "Thiq Tutoring," "Cracks," "Newbai," and "Boochai Kombucha" each gained AED 600,000.

Food-focused startups, including "DRNK" by Yasir Akram and Michael Chaudhry and "Ugly Noodles" by Eric Lee and Chang Sup Shin, secured AED 1 million.

With its substantial investments and emphasis on fostering innovation, "Shark Tank Dubai 2" has proven to be a transformative platform for entrepreneurs, paving the way for their growth in competitive markets.

