Shark Tank Dubai Returns for Season 3 on Dubai TV with Fresh Opportunities and Bold Projects

Following two successful seasons topping ratings on Dubai TV and the "Awaan" platform, Shark Tank Dubai returns for its third season, premiering Monday, 28 April at 10:30 PM UAE on Dubai TV and Sunday, 04 May at 10:30 PM on Dubai One TV. The new season features more than 77 entrepreneurs from the UAE and abroad, who will pitch their ventures to secure investment from a panel of renowned business leaders.

Aligned with Dubai Media’s commitment to nurturing talent and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)—aimed at doubling the economy, boosting FDI, and positioning Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities—Shark Tank Dubai continues empowering SMEs and fostering innovative business ideas.

Salem Belyouha, CEO of Media Content at Dubai Media, emphasized the program's role in boosting the SME ecosystem, highlighting SMEs as vital drivers of economic diversification, job creation, and innovation. He said: "Through Shark Tank Dubai, we showcase bold ideas that advance Dubai’s strategic ambitions and economic growth."

Belyouha described Shark Tank Dubai as an incubator for entrepreneurial growth, helping participants expand networks and seize opportunities. He also praised the investor panel's expertise, noting, "Our panellists’ extensive investment experience and ability to scale businesses make them invaluable resources for entrepreneurs."

Sarah AlJarman, Head of TV and Radio Channels at Dubai Media, underscored the program’s importance in inspiring entrepreneurship: "Shark Tank Dubai has become a crucial platform for highlighting promising ventures and investment opportunities, motivating young entrepreneurs to pursue their ambitions."

She added that the diverse cultural backgrounds of this season's participants reflect Dubai’s global appeal, further enhanced by technical and presentation upgrades.

The main panel returning for Season 3:

• Elie Khouri, Founder of Vivium Holding and Chairman of Omnicom Media Group MENA

• Faisal Belhoul, Emirati entrepreneur and investor; Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chambers Board; founder of Ithmaar Capital Partners and Amanat Holdings

• Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at Damac Properties and Founder & CEO of PRYPCO

Each episode will welcome two guest investors to join the core panel:

• Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director Danube Group

• Mohamad Ballout – CEO and Co-founder, KITOPI (leading cloud kitchen platform)

• Noor Sweid – Founder and Managing Partner, Global Ventures.

• Toufic Kreidieh – Executive Chairman & Co Founder of Brands for Less and Brands for Less Group.

• Sima Ved – Founder and Chairwoman, Apparel Group.

• Mona Kattan – Founder and CEO of Kayali Fragrances.

• Mona Ataya – Entrepreneur, Founder of Mumzworld and Co-founder of Bayt.

• Cordell Broadus – Entrepreneur and investor in the Creator Economy, manages the investment office of his father, rapper Snoop Dogg.

• Ahmad Al Suwaidi, CEO of Al Suwaidi Electric

• Matt Higgins – CEO and Co-founder, RSE Ventures.

Elie Khouri highlighted the program’s adaptability to entrepreneurs' needs through funding and mentorship: "Shark Tank Dubai has helped startups refine their ideas, build robust market strategies, and achieve remarkable growth."

Faisal Belhoul described Shark Tank Dubai as an inspiration for entrepreneurs and investors alike, enabling the discovery of promising ventures and providing insight into innovative market strategies. He anticipates Season 3 will resonate strongly, contributing significantly to Dubai’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Amira Sajwani praised Season 3 as an essential experience for entrepreneurs, noting its role in enhancing pitching, negotiation, and deal-making skills: "The program enriches Dubai’s business ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs to confidently share their ambitions with investors and audiences globally."

The previous season attracted over 65 entrepreneurs, securing investments exceeding AED 31 million for 27 regional projects, reaffirming Shark Tank Dubai’s impact on regional economic development and its alignment with Dubai Media’s mission to elevate Dubai as a global investment hub.

