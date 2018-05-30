Sheikha Fatima lunches new 'Mother of the Nation' website

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has launched the updated version of her official website, www.motherofthenation.ae.

The website was designed and developed according to the latest technological standards and will enable visitors to browse in both Arabic and English. The website was also designed to be compatible with all smartphones, tablet devices and browsers.

The website’s main and sub-pages will enable visitors to browse information, news and videos about the latest activities, events and initiatives.

Its main page contains major tabs, such as the 'Mother of the Nation' tab that features the biography of Sheikha Fatima, as well as tabs that explain her vision and message focusing on investing in people as the foundation of achieving sustainable development.

The website also highlights the various strategies launched by Sheikha Fatima, including the National Motherhood and Childhood Strategy. It will also feature monthly updates on the latest events and initiatives launched by Her Highness.

It also includes the latest news about Sheikha Fatima, as well as a media archive that features interviews, speeches and other headlines that reflect her local, regional and international stature.