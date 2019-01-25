Sia gave designer two days to make her wedding dress

By Bang

Sia only gave Christian Siriano two days to create a dress for her wedding to filmmaker Erik Lang, who she got engaged to in 2014 after knowing each other just two weeks.

Retelling the story, Sia - who is notoriously private - told InStyle magazine: "I married someone I didn't know ... You've got two days to make me a wedding dress! We're getting married, like, tomorrow! So he whipped me up two, which I wore. It was a great wedding. I felt amazing. I felt really gorgeous. It was such a whirlwind!"

Christian added: "That was a fun phone call"

The Australian musician worked with Christian before performing at the Democratic National Committee's LGBT Gala in New York on June 17, 2014, which was attended by President Obama and the 'Greatest' hitmaker confessed that she felt "more beautiful" on that occasion than on her wedding day.

She said: "I felt more beautiful singing for the president than I did on my wedding day,

"That was my fiercest moment, I've never looked hotter. You [Christian] laid it down! It was so amazing!"

The 'Elastic Heart' singer - who hides her face by wearing oversized hats and wigs when she performs and when she hits the red carpet - went on to explain that the designer had always dressed her, even when "wasn't very successful".

She said: "Christian has dressed me in every permutation my body has ever gone through, even when I wasn't very successful or overweight and nobody else would dress me, he has always been there saying, 'I've got something for you.'"