Tabu and Karan Johar dazzle at Gaurav Gupta's show at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Tabu and Karan Johar turned up as show stoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta at the opening of the Lakme Fashion Week, 2019 in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Gupta has been away from the Lakme Fashion Week for four years and re hade a remarkable comeback to it when he decided to showcase on his presentation rather than merely the clothes.

Mushtaq Sheikh, Kailash and Aarti Surendranath also made their presence felt by showing up to cheer Gaurav at the opening.

“Tabu is the most phenomenal actress we have in this country. She is an artiste who is so talented and is a timeless beauty. She is an individual, she is herself. That is why she was my perfect muse as she has always been breaking rules and living by her own rules and setting new cultural definition. I resonate with that part,” Gaurav spoke about Tabu.

“Karan is a powerhouse. The way he is, the kind of films he makes and his personality is perfect for a ‘Gaurav Gupta man’,” he iterated.