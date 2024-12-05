The 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival is set to kick off in 6 December

- Iconic and only in Dubai: DSF returns this weekend with citywide spectacular experiences, epic concerts, and exclusive retail events & promotions for 30th anniversary edition

- The monumental 30th edition of DSF kicks off from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 as the city’s greatest, most memorable and out-of-this-world celebration ever

- Incredible new DSF additions will take over the city this weekend, including DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, DSF x Hatta, and a brand-new breathtaking 1,000-drone display twice daily non-stop for 38 days

- Incredibly popular festival favourites will make their highly anticipated return with new and enhanced 30th anniversary editions, including dazzling daily firework shows, a star-studded lineup at 321 Festival, mesmerising Dubai Lights, and astounding raffles paired with unbeatable retail events and promotions

- Plus, Dubai’s one-of-a-kind citywide entertainment returns bigger and better than ever with electrifying live X Factor shows, the iconic Thirty Seconds to Mars concert, and the adrenaline-fueled Dubai Racing Carnival

- A-list Arabic entertainment is back and bigger than ever before this DSF with performances by Kadim Al Sahir and Georges Wassouf at 321 Festival and Ahmed Saad on opening night of DSF Nights in Dubai Festival City Mall



The 30th edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to kick off this weekend, transforming the emirate into a hub of magic, excitement, and endless adventures from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this season promises a non-stop celebration for 38 back-to-back days, creating unmissable moments for everyone to treasure together. From incredible A-list concerts and non-stop fireworks to dazzling twice-nightly drone shows, world-class retail adventures, and astounding raffles, DSF’s eagerly anticipated season will dazzle with only-in-Dubai city-wide experiences for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city, from sunrise to sunrise.

Check out the lineup of events and experiences taking place in the first week of the most extraordinary programme in DSF history.

321 FESTIVAL - DSF OPENING WEEKEND CONCERTS AT COCA-COLA ARENA

● Date: 6 and 8 December

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: The highly anticipated 321 Festival lights up Dubai on 6 December with Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir. On 8 December, the energy will soar even higher with Coke Studio Live. Tickets are now available and selling fast for Kadim Al Sahir and Georges Wassouf and Coke Studio Live — don’t miss this electrifying opening weekend.

321 FESTIVAL - FAMILY CARNIVAL & ENTERTAINMENT AT CITY WALK

● Date: 6 to 8 December

● Location: City Walk

● About: A dazzling array of carnival-themed activities, immersive workshops, and captivating roaming entertainment will head to the heart of Dubai for DSF’s epic opening weekend. This vibrant, family-friendly celebration will run daily from 12pm until late evening, creating an atmosphere filled with endless fun, excitement, and magical moments for all ages.

DSF DAILY FIREWORK AT DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL AND HATTA

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta

● About: Dazzling shows by Al Zarooni Group will illuminate Dubai Festival City Mall every day at 9:15pm, while Hatta will light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

DSF TWICE-DAILY DRONE SHOW AT BLUEWATERS ISLAND AND THE BEACH, JBR

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

● About: Dubai skies will come alive with spectacular twice-daily drone shows presented by Emarat at 8pm and 10pm. The longest in DSF history, these mesmerising performances will feature a total of 1,000 drones creating all-new breathtaking displays that celebrate Dubai’s rich past, dynamic present, and visionary future. From 6 to 26 December, the first theme of the show will captivate audiences with vibrant visuals and stunning drone formations, paying tribute to three decades of iconic DSF moments.

DUBAI LIGHTS

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, Kite Beach, Hatta, and City Walk

● About: Dubai Lights will transform the city into a radiant showcase of creativity through immersive light installations designed by renowned international artists, turning the city into a glowing hub of artistic brilliance.

DSF NIGHTS AT DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: The mall’s Festival Bay will come alive with free-to-attend Saturday night concerts by top Arab stars including Ahmed Saad on 6 December and Shamma Hamdan on 7 December for DSF’s epic opening weekend. One-of-a-kind retail pop-ups and trendy dining concepts will bring even more excitement to the experience, while the IMAGINE show will deliver a breathtaking spectacle twice every evening, concluding with awe-inspiring fireworks. Families will delight in a vibrant array of entertainment, with engaging activities and performances designed for all ages, including daily meet-and-greets with the city’s beloved characters, Modesh & Dana, and a dazzling experience by the spectacular Pluma Circus. Adding to the thrill, shoppers will have the unique chance to witness DSF’s daily raffle draws live and get the chance to win one Million Blue Rewards (equivalent to AED 10,000) with DSF Modesh & Blue Rewards Millionaire raffle.

X FACTOR LIVE SHOW AT DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL

● Date: Every Sunday from 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: The world-renowned X Factor live show will bring electrifying talent and unforgettable performances every Sunday as part of DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall. In partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF, this iconic singing competition will transform Dubai Festival City Mall into a hub of musical brilliance from 10:30pm to 1:00am. A dazzling production and star-studded judges including Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad, and Fayez AlSaeed will ensure each show showcases jaw-dropping talent and thrilling performances.

DSF x HATTA

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 5 January 2025

● Location: Hatta Wadi Hub

● About: Hatta Wadi Hub will come alive with enchanting light displays, dazzling firework displays on the weekend, a vibrant mix of live music performances, outdoor experiences, iconic dining options, immersive lights, and fireworks. Free entry for all from 12pm to 12am on weekends and 4pm to 10pm on weekdays.

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS

● Date: 12 December 2024

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: The legendary band promises an electrifying performance, with tickets starting at AED 295 and available for purchase now on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

WINTER CITY

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl Plaza

● About: Join Mrs. Claus for festive fun, including sorting the naughty and nice list, decorating cookies, and creating holiday crafts. Brimming with surprises and holiday cheer, the factory will be open daily from 2pm to 10pm, with tickets priced at AED 40 online and AED 50 at the box office.

DUBAI RACING CARNIVAL

● Date: 6 December 2024 onwards

● Location: Meydan Racecourse

● About: The Dubai Racing Carnival will make its grand return for the 2024-2025 season, offering an impressive prize purse and a line-up of world-class events. The season will feature thrilling horse races, vibrant live entertainment, and exquisite five-star dining every Friday, making it one of the most prestigious gatherings in the region.

DSF VISA DIB MILLIONAIRE

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: By spending AED 500 cumulatively with a Dubai Islamic Bank Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating DSF stores, shoppers will gain entries into a draw to win an incredible 1 million dirhams, with no limit on the number of entries.

DSF AMBER MILLIONAIRE

● Date: 6 - 8 December 2024

● Location: Participating Al Tayer brands citywide

● About: This DSF, Amber Millionaire presents an extraordinary chance for 30 Amber Members to win one million Amber points each, equivalent to AED 10,000, by spending AED 500 on full-price merchandise in a single transaction during the offer period. Customers who meet the qualifying spend will automatically be entered into the raffle draw.

DSF RAFFLES

● Date: 6 December 2024 - 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: DSF brings 38 back-to-back days of incredible daily rewards, epic grand raffles, mega prize draws, and out-of-this-world retail promotions. Each day will bring countless chances for residents and visitors to turn their dreams into reality and take home thrilling prizes like DSF Mega Raffle, incredible prizes with ENOC, Emirates Skywards Everyday Millionaire campaign, Biggest Prize of the Year promotion at Majid Al Futtaim malls, Modesh and BLUE Rewards Millionaire at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Jewellery Group’s grand raffle of 1.5 million dirhams in gold, the Shop, Spin, and Win promotion by Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), and 30 DSF Golden Tickit prizes totalling a whopping AED 300,000 this season.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Shopping Festival website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

