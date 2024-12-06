The 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off today

The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) takes citywide celebrations to dazzling new heights today, kick-starting the festival’s greatest, most phenomenal, and out-of-this-world 30th anniversary edition. An exhilarating line-up of world-class entertainment, awe-inspiring adventures, and unforgettable experiences will bring together the entire emirate like never before. This year promises to be the most extraordinary season ever in the festival’s incredible history with an action-packed calendar brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this season kicks off today with epic DSF opening weekend celebrations, featuring the spectacular 321 Festival with show-stopping Arab and South Asian performances, twice-daily drone shows, dazzling fireworks, and exciting family-friendly entertainment with DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, DSF x Hatta, and the season’s biggest shopping deals and grand raffles.

Kicking off a season of electrifying entertainment is the highly anticipated return of the 321 Festival. Music aficionados can enjoy two opening weekend concerts at the Coca-Cola Arena. Starting tonight on 6 December, iconic Arabic music legends Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir will set the stage ablaze with their greatest hits from 9pm. Later this weekend on 8 December, Coke Studio Live will deliver a mesmerising night of South Asian music, specially curated by the visionary Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Khan. For families, City Walk transforms into an unmissable carnival destination starting today, 6 December, from 12pm, with street performers, dancing classes, creative workshops, street games, glitter face painting, and countless photo opportunities.

The opening weekend of DSS also sees the launch of DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City, presented by talabat, featuring an extraordinary mix of free-to-attend non-stop family-friendly entertainment every single day of DSF that promises something magical for everyone. The season will launch in spectacular style with Ahmed Saad performing live tonight as part of free-to-attend Saturday night concerts at 9:30pm, with spots up for grabs through the Blue Rewards app. Adding to the excitement, the daily IMAGINE shows will dazzle audiences twice every evening (except Sundays), before the night skies light up with stunning daily fireworks. What’s more; this, and every Sunday night at 10:30pm, the world-renowned X Factor will take over Festival Bay in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF, allowing visitors the unique opportunity to witness aspiring talents from across the region make it to the stage before celebrity judges Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad, and Fayez Alsaeed, in a thrilling competition to crown the next superstar.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! The opening weekend of DSF also sees the launch of free-to-attend daily fireworks by Al Zarooni Group at Dubai Festival City Mall every day starting tonight, 6 December, at 9:00pm, while Hatta’s skies will sparkle every Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm.

Across the city, Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR will begin hosting twice-daily drone shows presented by Emarat and AO Drones at 8pm and 10pm, featuring a total of 1,000 drones weaving captivating tales of Dubai’s legacy and future over the ocean and beachfront at this iconic location.

The captivating Dubai Lights will also take over the city starting today, 6 December, transforming iconic locations into mesmerising canvases for one-of-a-kind art installations celebrating after the five elements - including Energy at Bluewaters Island; Water at Al Seef; Air at Dubai Design District; Fire at Al Marmoom and Connection at Kite Beach. Further enchanting lights can be explored at Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach,City Walk and DSF x Hatta.

Nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike will find their perfect escape with DSF x Hatta as Hatta Wadi Hub transforms into a festive haven of tranquility and excitement for DSF, running from 6 December to 5 January 2025. This picturesque destination offers a unique fusion of outdoor entertainment, immersive activities, and family-friendly experiences, coupled with dazzling fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Thrill-seekers will be treated to exhilarating adventures like mountain biking and hiking, while those seeking serenity can unwind in the breathtaking beauty of Hatta’s surroundings. Food lovers will delight in a diverse array of culinary options to satisfy every craving, while automotive enthusiasts will have thrilling opportunities to participate in exclusive Nissan test drives to experience Hatta’s rugged terrain in unparalleled style.

Shopping in Dubai will transform into an exhilarating experience during DSF, with vibrant mall experiences and exclusive promotions. From malls to markets and homegrown hidden gems to top designer labels, every corner of the city promises unforgettable retail moments for all. Adding to the magic of DSF’s opening weekend, the DSF Amber Millionaire from 6 to 8 December will offer an unparalleled opportunity for 30 Amber Members to win one million Amber points each (equivalent to AED 10,000), by spending AED 500 on full-price merchandise in a single transaction. Shoppers can also look forward to many more rewards and life-changing prizes, such as the DIB Visa Millionaire promotion which brings incredible chances to win an incredible prize of one million dirhams when using a Dubai Islamic Bank Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating DSF stores.

Paving the way for a season of incredible offers and unbeatable deals, shoppers can stand the chance to win phenomenal raffles and draws kicking off today. From winning cash prizes to extraordinary experiences, DSF promises something for everyone.

These are just a few of the endless out-of-this-world experiences being specially curated for the most sensational 30th edition of DSF yet. An action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days will deliver many more non-stop, day-in-day-out thrills for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city, with several other spectacular celebrations, A-list concerts, and awe-inspiring events in the coming weeks.

To help visitors navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival, the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city has launched. The dynamic tool has been specially designed to help users plan a seamless DSF journey across the city with just the click of a button.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, Enoc, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR) and talabat.

