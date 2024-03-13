‘THE MAJLIS’ AT DWTC LAUNCHES THIS FRIDAY

Prepare for an extraordinary Ramadan experience at Dubai World Trade Centre’s (DWTC) The Majlis, which opens this Friday 15 March and runs through until Eid. Embracing the spirit of the season, The Majlis at DWTC, is one of Dubai’s best-loved and longest-running Ramadan destinations. Guests are taken on a culinary journey that embraces the traditions of the Holy Month and offers new takes on festive favourites, all set in an ambience that’s perfect for creating memorable moments with friends and family.

Where traditional cuisine meets award-winning international flavours

The Majlis’ award-winning chefs offer a feast of flavours - from alluring Iftar spreads to laid-back Suhoor soirées with 70 a la carte options. Must-try items include Middle Eastern classics and signature Emirati dishes, such as the show-stopping ouzi centrepiece, thareed (lamb stew) and for those with a sweet tooth, the local delicacy luqaimat (date syrup-drizzled doughnuts) and The Majlis’ signature crowd favourite, date pudding.

Create Memorable Moments

The Arabesque atmosphere at The Majlis is designed to bring friends, families and colleagues together. Be transported to a world of warmth and welcomes, where every corner is adorned with seasonal décor. Guests can enjoy shisha after 9pm, and live music between 10pm to 1am during Suhoor.

Reservations, Timings and Prices

Iftar is served from sunset to 8:30pm, priced at AED 215 for adults, and AED 95 for children. Suhoor sittings take place from 9pm to 3am on Sunday to Thursday, and until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. Groups of eight or more can pre-book comfortable sofa set-ups, and larger groups of up to 12 can reserve a private Majlis, while VIP Majlises accommodate up to 24 guests. To ensure availability, sofa reservations can be made online at majlis.ae, and come with a minimum spend of AED 140 per person. Guests can also enjoy complimentary parking at the Exhibition Street Multi-Story parking.

Supporting Local Charitable Initiatives

This Ramadan, The Majlis proudly collaborates with charitable organisations Tarahum Charity Foundation and UAE Food Bank to provide more than 6,000 meals to the less fortunate, fostering positive change and supporting the UAE Government’s mission of eliminating food waste.

