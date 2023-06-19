The Middle East’s first nature trail-inspired adventure park is coming to The Green Planet

Something incredible is crawling its way to The Green Planet! Dubai’s only indoor tropical rainforest – home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four levels – is soon going to become home to the Middle East’s first outdoor nature trail-inspired play park for families.

Opening in Q3 2023 as an outdoor extension to The Green Planet, the adventure park will feature a tree house exploration trail, encounters with giant bugs, a botanical garden with nine exciting flora zones, kids play area and new dining experiences that will celebrate the flavours of nature.

The new edutainment and adventure experience will also include biologists who will guide guests through the fascinating world of bugs, raising awareness of the vital role they play in our ecosystem. In addition, school tours and field trips to the rainforest will have the opportunity to incorporate a captivating bug twist into their experience, thereby enhancing the educational programs and providing students with an enriched understanding of the biodome.

