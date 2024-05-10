Top 10 Longest-Range Electric Cars for 2024

Electric vehicles (EVs) have come a long way, and their driving ranges continue to improve. Whether you’re a daily commuter or planning a long road trip, having an EV with an impressive range can alleviate any “range anxiety.” Here are the top 10 electric cars for driving range in 2024:

Lucid Air Grand Touring

EPA Estimated Range: 516 miles

The Lucid Air Grand Touring boasts an impressive 516-mile range, making it the leader in this category. However, it’s worth noting that Lucid Air is not yet available in the UK2.

Chevy Silverado EV

EPA Estimated Range: 450 miles

The Silverado EV offers a substantial range for those who need a capable electric pickup truck.

Lucid Air Sapphire

EPA Estimated Range: 427 miles

Another Lucid model, the Air Sapphire, provides excellent range and luxury features.

Lucid Air Touring

EPA Estimated Range: 425 miles

Lucid’s Air Touring model combines performance and efficiency.

Lucid Air Pure

EPA Estimated Range: 419 miles

Lucid’s entry-level Air Pure still offers an impressive range.

Tesla Model S

EPA Estimated Range: 405 miles

Tesla’s flagship sedan remains a strong contender in the EV market.

Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Max Pack

EPA Estimated Range: 400 miles

Rivian’s R1S SUV combines off-road capability with long-range driving.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 LR

EPA Estimated Range: 361 miles

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 offers an affordable option with impressive range.

Fisker Ocean Extreme

EPA Estimated Range: 360 miles

Fisker’s Ocean aims for sustainability and style.

Tesla Model 3 LR

EPA Estimated Range: 358 miles

The Model 3 continues to be a popular choice for EV enthusiasts.

Remember that real-world range can vary due to factors like temperature, driving style, and road conditions. Nonetheless, these EVs provide peace of mind for long journeys. Whether you’re looking for luxury or affordability, there’s an electric car with the right range for you!

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

