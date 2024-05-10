Top 10 Longest-Range Electric Cars for 2024

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Electric vehicles (EVs) have come a long way, and their driving ranges continue to improve. Whether you’re a daily commuter or planning a long road trip, having an EV with an impressive range can alleviate any “range anxiety.” Here are the top 10 electric cars for driving range in 2024:
EPA Estimated Range: 516 miles
The Lucid Air Grand Touring boasts an impressive 516-mile range, making it the leader in this category. However, it’s worth noting that Lucid Air is not yet available in the UK2.
EPA Estimated Range: 450 miles
The Silverado EV offers a substantial range for those who need a capable electric pickup truck.
EPA Estimated Range: 427 miles
Another Lucid model, the Air Sapphire, provides excellent range and luxury features.
EPA Estimated Range: 425 miles
Lucid’s Air Touring model combines performance and efficiency.
EPA Estimated Range: 419 miles
Lucid’s entry-level Air Pure still offers an impressive range.
EPA Estimated Range: 405 miles
Tesla’s flagship sedan remains a strong contender in the EV market.
EPA Estimated Range: 400 miles
Rivian’s R1S SUV combines off-road capability with long-range driving.
EPA Estimated Range: 361 miles
Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 offers an affordable option with impressive range.
EPA Estimated Range: 360 miles
Fisker’s Ocean aims for sustainability and style.
EPA Estimated Range: 358 miles
The Model 3 continues to be a popular choice for EV enthusiasts.
Remember that real-world range can vary due to factors like temperature, driving style, and road conditions. Nonetheless, these EVs provide peace of mind for long journeys. Whether you’re looking for luxury or affordability, there’s an electric car with the right range for you!
Source: Al-Bayan newspaper
