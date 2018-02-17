Top 3D artists add momentum to Dubai Canvas at La Mer

Top artists from 18 countries will show their artworks in anamorphic 3D art, mural, object art, tape art and 3D sand art at the 4th edition of Dubai Canvas.

The region’s first public-art festival will open on 1st March and will continue for a week in La Mer, Jumeirah. It is being organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with Meraas.

Dubai Canvas Project Manager, Ayesha bin Kalli, said that the 4th edition of festival attracts some the world’s best and most renowned 3D artists, including the Italian Cuboliquido, winner of last year's Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, the Dutch Leon Keer, one of the world’s leading anamorphic street artists and the American Tracy Lee Stum.

"This edition of Dubai Canvas is the biggest ever organised. We are hosting over 30 artists from 18 countries. We expect huge diversity in terms of artifacts, techniques and materials," Bin Kalli added.

Sally Yacoub, Chief Malls Officer at Meraas, said, "Meraas looks for experiences that enrich life in Dubai and we’re pleased to welcome Dubai Canvas back to our destinations. This year’s event will be held at the world-class beachfront at La Mer and promises to connect visitors with breathtaking art created by talented artists from around the globe. With its unmatched mix of dining, shopping, leisure and entertainment activities, La Mer offers the perfect backdrop to showcase the innovation and creativity of the artists and we’re looking forward to seeing residents and visitors interact with the exhibits on display."