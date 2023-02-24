1501 flights per week for Emirates Airlines from Dubai to the world

By Emirates247

Emirates Airlines, based in Dubai, operates an extensive global network, covering 129 passenger destinations in 73 countries worldwide. According to data from OAG International, which provides airport and airline data, the airline currently operates 1,501 flights per week, equating to an average of 215 flights per day. As of February 6, the total number of weekly flights to and from Dubai reached nearly 3,000, as Emirates continues to respond to the easing of travel restrictions and rebuild its global network.

The airline's efforts to restore its network have been successful, with the return of travel confidence and high demand leading to an expansion in services. Emirates Airlines is also providing additional seat capacity to meet the growing demand for travel and to offer greater flexibility and options for travelers via Dubai.

The airline's flight data from February 6 revealed that India, with nine stations, accounted for the largest share of Emirates flights, with 167 weekly flights, followed by the United Kingdom with an average of 119 flights per week across seven stations. The United States accounted for 6.4% of the airline's total number of flights, with 96 weekly flights across 12 destinations. Saudi Arabia, Germany, Pakistan, Australia, Thailand, Italy, and France rounded out the top ten countries in terms of weekly Emirates flights from Dubai.

The most important airports for Emirates flights from Dubai are Heathrow Airport, Mumbai International Airport, Male Airport in the Maldives, Kuwait Airport, Bangkok Airport, and Cairo Airport, with each airport hosting 25-42 flights per week.

Emirates Airlines has been recognized for providing outstanding customer experiences. According to the Customer Experience Excellence Report 2022 by KPMG, Emirates Airlines retained the top spot for providing interactive experiences and quality services to customers. The airline has pioneered six standards of excellence in customer experience, demonstrating a professional level that aligns with the highest international standards. IKEA and LuLu Hypermarket were also recognized as brands in the retail sector providing exceptional customer experiences, with IKEA rated as the top brand for its range of products and home delivery service.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.