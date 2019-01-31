Abu Dhabi announced as silver sponsor for 2019 New York Times Travel Show

By Wam

Coming off a record-breaking year of US visitors to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has announced it will debut at the annual 2019 New York Times Travel Show as a Silver Sponsor.

"From one of the world’s biggest indoor theme parks and the magnificent Louvre Abu Dhabi to its captivating cultural treasures, Abu Dhabi is a destination that embraces the modern world while celebrating its ancient desert traditions. It is an exhilarating place perfect for today’s curious traveler which is why we are thrilled to partner with the New York Times for this event," said Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, which is part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi.

"American travelers are amongst the fastest growing visitor groups to Abu Dhabi, and since the New York metropolitan region is the country’s largest and arguably most influential market, the emirate felt the timing was right to have a significant presence at the New York Times show," he added.

Abu Dhabi’s participation in the New York Times Travel Show has been organised by the DCT Abu Dhabi, which is dedicated to conserving and promoting the heritage and culture of the emirate, the VisitAbuDhabi website, the official visitor resource for accurate information on how to experience the destination, as well as Abu Dhabi’s national carrier, Etihad Airways.

"We are a destination confident in our ability to surprise and surpass the expectations of the most discerning New Yorker so we are pleased to invite them to come and learn what makes us a unique destination, and why they should begin their next extraordinary story in our emirate," Al Shamisi concluded.