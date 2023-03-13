Dnata Catering wins major contract with Bonza and opens the first ever facility at Australia’s Sunshine Coast Airport

By E247

Dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has expanded its retail catering footprint in Australia. The company won a multi-year contract with the country’s newest airline, Bonza, to support its operations and services – including the delivery of the airline’s on-demand 100% Australian menu.

dnata’s global experience and comprehensive, end-to-end solution will ensure a seamless implementation and delivery of the airline’s retail program across its operations. dnata’s retail experts have worked in partnership with Bonza to select and develop a broad range of Australian made products. These include quality meals, beverages, and snacking items, helping the airline provide a fresh approach to the onboard experience and maximise ancillary revenue.

dnata Catering will support Bonza’s operations from a new facility near the carrier’s base at Sunshine Coast Airport (MCY) – the first of its kind for the burgeoning airport.

Including its newest catering centre, dnata Catering now operates 15 facilities with a team of over 3,000 highly trained professionals, providing tailor-made inflight catering and retail services to over 40 airlines in Australia.

Having launched operations in January 2023, Bonza, Australia’s only independent low-cost carrier, currently offer 17 routes across 13 locations from its home base at MCY.

Hiranjan Aloysius, Chief Executive Officer of dnata Catering Australia, said: "We are immensely proud to have been selected as the inflight retail partner of Bonza. Our innovative solutions, combined with our deep understanding of passenger needs, will ensure a memorable and unique inflight experience, helping the airline deliver on its ambitious growth plans. We are extremely honoured to be part of this historical moment in Australian aviation history and look forward to contributing to Bonza’s success."

Carly Povey, Chief Commercial Officer at Bonza said: "dnata has played a key role in delivering the world’s first onboard menu entirely sourced from its home country, served on demand via the Fly Bonza app and delivered directly to customer’s seats. The creation and delivery of our all-Aussie menu is no mean feat and has resulted in the first ever catering facility at Bonza’s backyard - Sunshine Coast Airport. We look forward to growing our onboard menu to take more great Aussie food and drink products to new heights."

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. In the first six months of the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams produced over 50 million meals, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.