Dubai Airports’ Contact Centre wins two prestigious accolades for excellent customer service

DUBAI,13th April, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports has won two major accolades with its integrated Contact Centre being recognised with a Gold Stevie Award and an International Business Excellence Award (IBXA).

Dubai Airports was awarded the “Contact Centre of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) – in the All Other Industries” category at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. It was also named Gold Winner in the “Best Customer Service” category at the International Business Excellence Award (IBXA).

The Awards recognise Dubai Airports’ Omni-Channel 24/7 bilingual Contact Centre, launched as part of the operator’s wider guest experience enhancement programme.

Dubai Service Excellence Scheme mystery shopper report released at the time of the Contact Centre launch showed a significant movement in customer satisfaction, where ratings increased from 8.6% to 96.5% as a direct result of the newly launched integrated contact centre.

The Contact Centre offers guests convenience and ease during their visit to Dubai’s airports through Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, live chat, and new options such as WhatsApp and social media.

To maintain seamless operations, the service includes the most updated and consistent information across all channels, including automated flight status check and routing to key DXB partners - that include Emirates, dnata, and the Road and Transport Authority.

Speaking on the two awards, Michelle Lee, Vice President - Brand & Communications, said, “Winning both the Gold Stevie® Award and the IBXA Award is a testament to our team's hard work during a very challenging period. Our commitment to delivering world-class business solutions aligns with the Dubai government's vision of providing innovative customer service, and drives Dubai Airports’ long-term ambition of delivering the best airport customer experience.”

For the past 17 years, the annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service have set the standard for the world’s premier business awards ceremonies, recognising the achievements of contact centres, customer service, business development, and sales professionals.

The competition receives over 12,000 nominations each year from cross-sector organisations spanning 70 countries. More than 170 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners.

The IBXA Awards recognises the innovative efforts of global organisations across different categories. The event has been awarded the Outstanding Trust Mark by the Independent Awards Standards Council.

