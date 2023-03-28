Dubai Airports recognised as one of Best Employer Brands in LinkedIn MENA Talent Awards

By WAM

Dubai Airports has been recognised as one of the Best Employer Brands in this year’s LinkedIn MENA Talent Awards under LinkedIn for companies above 1,000 employees.

The Award recognises entities that focus on building a strong employer brand to engage with their audiences in a meaningful manner, with Dubai Airports being awarded for displaying the organisation’s culture and values across the platform, and engaging with its following of over 814,600 users.

Dubai Airports’ second-place win is also a testament to the organisation’s presence on LinkedIn in regularly sharing content that helps to support its employees and its local community, while also creating compelling, real-life stories that humanise the brand and empower employees to become brand ambassadors and advocates.

Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, said, “We truly believe that empowering our people throughout their careers is key to our success. LinkedIn is a powerful platform, and implementing a strategy that allows us to connect with our employees through engaging, human and emotive content helps us foster talent throughout the organisation”.

The winners were selected based on performance, results and impact of organisations leveraging their LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

The criteria for selection included companies that have built a strong employer brand and engage with their audience in a meaningful way, company page views on the platform, percentage of follower growth on the platform and, the way talent engages with the company’s content via likes, comments and shares.

