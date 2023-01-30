Dubai South 's Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub sees growth with 15,444 private flights in 2022

By Emirates247

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South announced that private jet movements continued to grow in 2022, recording a 3% increase compared to 2021, with 15,444 recorded movements throughout the year. In December 2022, 2,319 private jet movements were recorded, the highest in a single month, representing a 36% growth over December 2021.

The growth of movements is attributed to several factors, such as the relentless efforts and strategic initiatives announced by the government. This has resulted in achieving record visitor numbers and attracting investors and people from across the globe, who flock to the emirate due to the ease of doing business, safety and security and the attractive visa schemes, to name a few. Another important factor is the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was hosted in Qatar, where many VIP travellers and private jet owners flew to Dubai via the VIP Terminal at MBRAH, highlighting the trust and confidence in the premium services offered at the terminal.

Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “We are proud to see the continuous growth of private jets movements since the onset of the pandemic. Our wise leadership’s vision significantly contributed to cementing the emirate’s position across global indices, with the recent one being its premier ranking regionally and second globally on the ‘Top 100 City Destinations Index 2022’, which was revealed by Euromonitor International last month. We will spare no effort in attracting visitors and businesses to Dubai through our state-of-the-art infrastructure and top-notch services that we provide at MBRAH to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses.

