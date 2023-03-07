Dubai Taxi adds ‘In-Safe Hands’ service to DTC app as demand grows by 122% in 2021-2022

By E247

RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) of Roads and Transport Authority has added the ‘In-Safe Hands’ service to the list of services provided on the DTC App. The step enhances the confidence, happiness and security of the taxi service and diversifies the channels of delivering services to customers besides ensuring the fast processing and tracking of customer requests. The launch of the service on the digital app follows a remarkable growth in demand for the service, which increased by as much as 122% between 2021 and 2022.

The ‘In-Safe Hands’ service enables parents of students to pre-book taxis daily, weekly or monthly to lift their children to and from their schools. The service addresses the needs at places not covered by school buses.

Exceptional services

“DTC is keen to serve the needs of clients by offering them exceptional services, and at the same time enhance the integration of RTA’s multi-modal transport,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Digitisation and Commercial Development, DTC.

“The addition of the ‘In-Safe Hands’ service to the DTC App is in line with DTC’s digitisation strategy. It is one of RTA’s initiatives to enhance the school transport service in the emirate. The In-Safe Hands service is available on the DTC app for users of Apple and Android. Last year, the service achieved a significant increase in demand, especially during the school year, and many parents of students and families are depended on it,” he added.

Qualified Personnel

DTC selects highly skilled and trained drivers to run this service to ensure top-class security of family members. DTC provides several channels for requesting the service like the DTC App, Customers Happiness Centre (80088088) and the e-mail address (InSafeHands.Mashwer@dtc.gov.ae).

