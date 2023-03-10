Emirates Group builds innovation platform to spearhead future of aviation

By WAM

The Emirates Group is hosting the first edition of ForsaTEK, an annual event and a platform to create new opportunities, bring together two start-up programmes – Intelak and Aviation X Lab – plus collaborate with high-profile tech and industry partners, start-ups and key players in the ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group, officially opened the event. He said: "Innovation is an integral strand of the Emirates Group’s DNA since day one. With the advancements in technology, we have always aimed to deliver better value and solutions to our customers through its adaptation and implementation across our business. ForsaTEK is another platform to showcase technological initiatives and its applications in our industry. Together with our like-minded partners and some of the brightest minds spanning industries, we’ve built a robust incubator ecosystem that is delivering cutting-edge initiatives in travel."

Being held over two days, 9 and 10 March, at Emirates Group Headquarters in collaboration with industry partners, ForsaTEK is themed around aviation, travel and tourism. The event is envisioned as a platform to showcase the future of travel through entrepreneurship and innovation, fostering collaboration, encouraging incubator communities and driving thought-provoking ideas.

The Emirates Group’s partners at this one-of-a-kind event included Accenture, Airbus, Amadeus, Collins Aerospace, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, GE Aerospace, Microsoft and Thales.

They enthralled audiences with several standout showcases and demos, including the first robotic check-in experience by the Emirates Group, AI by Microsoft, digital solutions focused on efficiency and safety by GE Aerospace, and eSIM by Thales. Dubai Future Foundation introduced their work and ambitions for the city, and Maha Gaber, founder of Digital and Savvy, engaged the audience on ‘building your own brand’.

In a souk style exhibition space, more than 20 start-ups, who are part of Intelak or Aviation X Lab, demonstrated their innovations and pitched their vision for the next big thing in travel to a large audience of VIPs, investors, and the wider tech industry.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, elaborated on aviation innovation and new tech during an insightful fireside chat. Riveting panel discussions included topical subjects such as Women in Travel and Tech, which was fitting coming on the heels of International Women’s Day, and AI ChatGPT. On 10 March, the event will host University students to experience new tech, inspire a new generation and discuss issues such as youth empowerment.

*ForsaTEK is derived from ‘Forsa’ which means ‘your opportunities’ in Arabic, and is a play on the words technology and Emirates (code EK).

