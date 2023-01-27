Emirates Group signs MoU with AGDA

By Emirates247

The Emirates Group and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) are set to collaborate in the launch of a training programme for the airline’s Emirati Country Managers. The innovative programme is designed to enhance the diplomatic skills of managers who are stationed around the world, and forms part of the Group’s new Commercial Ambassador Leadership Programme.

A ceremony to celebrate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was held at the Emirates Group headquarters, attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and Member of the Board of Trustees at AGDA, along with senior executives and representatives of both organisations. The MoU was signed by Amira Al Falasi, Emirates Group’s Vice president, Human Resources, Learning and Talent, and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, AGDA’s Deputy Director General.

The AGDA’s 5-day programme will provide Emirati Country Managers with a comprehensive understanding of the diplomatic skills needed to effectively represent the Emirates Group abroad, and to achieve their business and commercial objectives. The series of tailored and practical training courses will also serve as a platform for knowledge exchange to enrich Emirati managers’ capabilities in the aviation sector.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and Member of the Board of Trustees at AGD exchange gifts

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, “The Emirates Group is a global company based in Dubai. We are proud to represent the UAE’s aviation sector and we work to promote the UAE in all the markets in which we operate. In AGDA we have found a like-minded partner, and we believe our collaboration will further develop and empower our team of Emirati managers to represent our brand across the world. It will enable them to promote more effectively the values and opportunities of the UAE throughout our global network.”

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh said, “The UAE’s flourishing aviation sector reflects the success of the nation’s foreign policy. The AGDA’s partnership with the Emirates Group provides a wonderful opportunity to highlight the important role of diplomacy in all domains. Through our collaboration we will equip Emirates Group’s managers with the knowledge and skills they need to consolidate the UAE’s global reputation and position in the aviation sector.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and Member of the Board of Trustees at AGD exchange gifts

The innovative Commercial Ambassador Leadership Programme underlines Emirates Group’s steadfast commitment to its Emirati talent. It has been developed in collaboration between the Group’s in-house teams and several UAE organisations. It focuses on the development of UAE National Country Managers’ leadership skills and their effectiveness in four vital areas:

International Protocol and Global Trends

Media Skills

People Engagement and Management

Diplomacy

The Programme supports Emiratis who have joined Emirates Group’s National Commercial Outstation Programme. This places ambitious and talented Emiratis in strategic roles across the Group’s global markets so that they gain broader exposure, expand their network connections, and become accomplished leaders. In these roles they take responsibility for driving commercial objectives and enriching relationships with key local partners and regulators. They engage with communities, the public sector, and businesses to facilitate strategic ties that build trade, tourism, and commerce activities between the UAE and their local markets.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.