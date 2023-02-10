Emirates SkyCargo and Air Canada Cargo ink MoU to enhance networks

By Emirates247

Emirates SkyCargo and Air Canada Cargo have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide additional benefits to its global air cargo clients.

The MoU was signed at Emirates Headquarters in Dubai, UAE, by Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, and Matthieu Casey, Managing Director Commercial, Air Canada Cargo.

Air Canada Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo will collaborate on a variety of projects, including extending cargo interline alternatives and block space arrangements, under the provisions of the MoU, subject to any requisite regulatory approvals. These developments seek to provide both airlines' freight clients with increased capacity on a broader combined worldwide network. Air Canada Cargo will have access to Emirates SkyCargo's high frequency distribution network via the belly-hold of Emirates scheduled passenger flights to over 140 worldwide destinations, as well as the additional capacity provided by the Emirates fleet's 11 freighters. In exchange, SkyCargo will have access to more than 60 Canadian locations and more than 150 destinations on five continents via Air Canada Cargo, thanks to a fleet of Boeing 767 freighters and the belly-hold capacity of Air Canada's scheduled passenger flights.

Both airlines have extensive expertise in hauling specialised cargo such as oil and gas drilling equipment, car components, and medicines on their dedicated freighter or passenger aircraft. “Emirates SkyCargo is committed to being a leading player in the global air cargo industry providing our customers with the highest standards of products and services. Cooperating with Air Canada Cargo will offer our clients added value through more rapid reach to new destinations in Canada via our Toronto and US gateways,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

“We are thrilled to be further strengthening our cargo relationship with Emirates SkyCargo. This agreement enables both carriers to work more closely to optimise our respective freighter and belly capacity throughout each of our extensive and complementing global networks. Customers will benefit from these additional synergies by having access to an even greater array of options, destinations and streamlined handling when shipping globally,” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo.

Emirates and Air Canada have implemented a passenger codeshare agreement that spans 46 destinations across North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as well as a Loyalty programme partnership that allows Aeroplan and Skywards members to earn and redeem Miles and Points on all flights operated by Air Canada and Emirates, respectively, since announcing their strategic partnership in 2022.

