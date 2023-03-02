Emirates to operate two A380s to Bahrain for Formula 1 races

By E247

Emirates will upgrade two of its services to Bahrain on 6 March to the A380 to serve high demand from those visiting and attending the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023.

Flights EK 835/836 and EK 837/838, all previously operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, have been upgraded to the flagship and customer favourite, the Emirates A380, and underscore the airline’s commitment to make connections for travellers to and through Dubai even easier. EK 835 departs Dubai at 0150hrs, arriving in Bahrain at 0205hrs, while EK 836 departs Bahrain at 0350hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 0605hrs. The other conveniently timed morning EK 837 flight departs Dubai at 0820hrs and will arrive in Bahrain at 0840hrs. EK 838 then leaves Bahrain at 1025hrs arriving in Dubai at 1240hrs.

Both Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Bahrain route on 6 March will offer a total of 517 seats in a three-class configuration, with 427 spacious seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites. The two A380s join Emirates’ other daily flight to and from Bahrain, operated with the Boeing 777-300ER.

Passengers in all classes can enjoy Emirates’ multi award-winning ‘ice’ Digital Widescreen entertainment system, offering over 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment including sports on Live TV, and a robust selection of Arabic programming.

Emirates has been serving the Kingdom of Bahrain for over two decades delivering the best in terms of network, convenient schedules and onboard products and services to travellers. The airline has in the past deployed numerous one-off and scheduled A380 missions to Bahrain in celebration of the Kingdom’s National Days, to serve high summer demand and has also displayed its flagship double-decker numerous times at the Bahrain Airshow.

For more information to book a journey on the Emirates A380, travellers can visit www.emirates.com/bh , travel agents or contact the local Emirates Sales Office.

