Emirati Passport Maintains Strength Despite Pandemic Impact, Tops Passport Index

By Emirates247

The Passport Index, affiliated with the global financial advisory firm Arton Capital, has released a report indicating that the strength of the Emirati passport has overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The report states that the Emirati passport regained its position as the top passport in the world in October 2021 and continued to gain points for visa-free travel in 2022, earning a score of 181 points and placing it first on the list.

The report also notes that before the pandemic, global openness was increasing at a rate of 4% annually, reaching an all-time high of 21,360.

However, the pandemic caused a 65% decrease in global openness by May 2020, with a new low of 12,994. Currently, global openness is at 20,334 points, indicating a new resurgence of global mobility.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.