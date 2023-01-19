By Emirates247

Experience the jaw dropping launch of ‘Dino Mania’, the first dinosaur parade in the Middle East at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts!

Calling all Dinosaur enthusiasts! Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park is unleashing the dinosaurs.

‘Dino Mania’ is a brand-new dinosaur parade launching on Friday, 20th January for the winter season. This free interactive experience brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and many more. This exciting, action-packed event will feature special effects including music, roars and fog with plenty of audience participation for all ages.

Both educational and entertaining, children and their families are in for a truly unforgettable experience as they walk amongst these ancient creatures in a free 45-minute parade. Taking place from Friday to Sunday at 8pm, guests can experience this amazing encounter as they roam around Riverland™ in Dubai Parks™ and Resorts.

The fun doesn’t stop there! The guests can also enjoy interactive encounters and photo opportunities with their loved ones and the dinosaurs from Tuesday to Sunday 12 noon onwards.

Guests will also have the chance to win prizes for the best ‘fearless photo’. Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ Annual Pass holders will gain special access to meet the dinosaurs up close.

‘Dino Mania’ dinosaur parade is the latest addition to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, making it the ultimate destination for endless family fun, with over 100 thrilling rides, attractions and live entertainment across the destination.

For more information www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

