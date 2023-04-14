Explore unique Eid escapes with Holidays by flydubai

By E247

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is offering passengers special holiday packages for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday break. Passengers can take their pick with attractive deals offered by Holidays by flydubai to a number of exciting destinations on the carrier’s network.

The Eid escapes special holiday packages include flights and hotel stay and caters to those looking for a relaxing beach retreat, a city adventure or an immersive cultural experience. Eid packages are available for booking by 20 April for travel between 15 April and 23 April 2023 and include return flights and a three-night hotel stay. Per person pricing is based on two adults sharing a room.

Baku from AED 2,299 per person

Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, is best known for its rich history, bustling downtown and some of the best culinary experiences in the region. Featuring stunning architecture and famous for its historical sites including the stone Maiden Tower, Baku is must-see.

Colombo from AED 2,749 per person

This Sri Lankan city has something for everyone. In Colombo, travellers are spoiled for choice as they can either spend their days relaxing on a beach, explore bustling streets or discover this destination’s rich heritage.

Krabi and Pattaya from AED 2,649 per person

These two holiday destinations in Thailand are popular among beach goers and adventurers. While Krabi is known for its turquoise waters and magnificent limestone cliffs, Pattaya is unique for its vibrant atmosphere set against beautiful landscapes.

Maldives from AED 5,449 per person

The Maldives needs little introduction. Iconic for its pristine white beaches and crystal-clear waters as far as the eye can see, this destination is perfect for some well-needed rest and relaxation this Eid break.

Yerevan from AED 2,299 per person

Located in Armenia, Yerevan is famous for its rich history linking back to ancient times and is home to a number of beautiful monuments and temples. Climb the famous Cascade to Victory Park for breathtaking views across the city.

Holidays by flydubai provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.

To book a special Eid package, please visit: https://holidays.flydubai.com/en/

*Terms and conditions apply. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.