Five-year-old girl becomes the youngest to climb Britain's highest peaks

By Dailymail

A five-year-old girl has smashed a record, becoming the youngest to climb Britain's highest peaks in under 48 hours - and even carried out a mountain rescue in her stride.

Seren Isla Price, from Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, took on the mammoth challenge with her dad Glyn to climb Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Scaffell Pike.

She became the youngest ever to complete the climb of the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland in less than 48 hours.

Her eventful climb even included a mountain rescue after Seren and Glyn spotted a walker who needed help getting down the mountain.

It came as the pair were reaching the top of Ben Nevis and noticed a group of hikers huddling around a woman.

Brave Seren leapt into action to lead the way with her torch - and even offered the woman a Lucozade drink in a bid to boost her energy.

Dad Glyn said: 'She needed help going down the mountain, we called mountain rescue as she was quite fatigued and they were working their way up from the bottom.

'It took about two hours to get her down the zigzag path, down to the reservoir where the mountain rescue meet us with the air ambulance.

'Seren was brilliant in the fact she gave Lucozade to the lady to help give her energy and was helping her down the mountain.'

The youngster began climbing mountains with dad Glyn was she was just three-years-old - and has already scaled the Welsh three peaks.

