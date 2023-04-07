flydubai offers attractive fares for travel during Eid Al Fitr

By E247

• The Dubai-based carrier has announced special fares to more than 20 exciting destinations for passengers travelling from the UAE between 15 April and 23 April

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 07 April 2023: flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, is offering passengers from the UAE special fares for travel to a number of destinations around its network. Special Eid return fares, starting from AED 1,135, are available for booking by 20 April and for travel between 15 April and 23 April 2023.

With more than 110 destinations on its network, passengers can enjoy a comfortable and enhanced travel experience whether they travel in Business or Economy Class. flydubai’s special fares are available for travel to more than 20 popular destinations including Istanbul, Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Pattaya, Pisa, Salalah, Salzburg and Tbilisi.

flydubai’s Business Class offering includes more space and comfort whether in a lie-flat or recliner seat, while Economy Class provides passengers with seats designed to optimise comfort.

To choose your holiday destination this Eid and to find out the full list of fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/offers/dubai-selected-lowest-fare-promo-april-2023

