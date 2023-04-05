For the ninth consecutive year, Dubai Airport maintains its global leadership in the number of international travelers

By E247

Dubai International Airport has maintained its position as the world's largest airport in terms of the number of international travelers during the year 2022, for the ninth consecutive year, according to the annual report of the Airports Council International, which monitors the performance of the aviation sector worldwide.

Council data showed that Dubai International Airport handled around 66 million international passengers last year, a growth of 127% compared to 29.1 million passengers in 2021.

According to the data, London Heathrow Airport came in second place with about 58.2 million passengers, followed by Amsterdam Airport in third place with about 52.5 million passengers, then Paris Airport in fourth place with about 51.8 million passengers, followed by Istanbul Airport in fifth place with 48.5 million passengers.

As for the total number of passengers, the report revealed that there are some airports that have succeeded in recovering, including Dubai Airport, which ranked fifth in terms of the total number of passengers, followed by Istanbul Airport in seventh place, then London Heathrow Airport, Delhi Airport, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Council data indicates that with the resumption of international travel, the movement of passengers worldwide reached nearly 7 billion in 2022, representing an increase of 53.5% compared to 2021 and a recovery of 73.8% compared to the results of 2019. The top 10 airports in terms of total passenger traffic, which represent 10% of global travel, saw gains of 51.7% from 2021, equivalent to 85.9% compared to the results of 2019.

Dubai airports expected to reach 77 million passengers in 2023 and over 87 million passengers in 2024 with a return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The total number of flights during the past year rose to 343,339 flights, with an annual increase of 47%. The average number of passengers per flight during this period was about 204 passengers."

