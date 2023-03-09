GCC residents can apply for tourist visa to Saudi Arabia regardless of profession

By E247

Residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now attain a Saudi tourist visa regardless of their profession, Ahmed al-Khateeb, the Kingdom’s tourism minister, said on Thursday.

“Saudi Arabia’s visa application is now simpler, more convenient and straightforward for residents of GCC states, regardless of their profession,” al-Khateeb said on Twitter.

In addition to tourism, the eVisa allows its holders to perform Umrah.

There is multiple and single entry available, according to information shared by the minister.

Residents of GCC countries who wish to visit the Kingdom can visit the eVisa page, fill the requested data and upload the required documents.

The visa fee costs $80 (300 SAR) in addition to the cost of the health insurance.

Once the application is submitted, applicants will get the eVisa by email.

The applicant’s residency document must be valid for at least three months while the passport must be valid for at least six months to qualify for the visa.

The eVisa to the Kingdom had previously permitted GCC residents with occupations listed on an approved list.

This is the latest in a raft of visa reforms in Saudi Arabia. In January, the Kingdom introduced a new free transit visa allowing stopover passengers to stay in the country for up to four days.

