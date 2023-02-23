"Le Monde": Dubai, the land of the impossible

By Translated by ChatGPT

The French newspaper "Le Monde" described Dubai as the "land of challenges and the impossible," where everything can be achieved. The newspaper stated that creativity and innovation in Dubai are not limited to the economy, technology, architecture, and the arts, but also extend to restaurants and the food and culinary arts they offer to their visitors.

The newspaper published a report on restaurants in Dubai, stating that the dynamic city of Dubai, which is hard to miss, has succeeded in attracting a new generation of inspired restaurant owners over the past years, who have become pioneers in a responsible and sustainable cooking scene.

The report mentioned that last June witnessed an event that serves as a new testament to Dubai's global competitiveness in the restaurant sector, which is the launch of the first guidebook for Dubai's restaurants, within the global Michelin Guide for restaurant classification using stars, where Dubai's guidebook included 69 of the most exquisite restaurants in the emirate. The report also added that there is another testament, which is the selection of food enthusiasts around the world for Dubai as the fourth best food destination in the world, according to the famous "TripAdvisor" awards for travelers' choices and preferences, for the year 2022.

The report explained that Dubai is committed to the path of food independence, which leads it to develop a wide network of producers of various organic food products, as well as vertical farms. "Le Monde" report also added that many of the world's top creative chefs are visiting Dubai as a permanent destination for living and working, and have already opened their luxurious international restaurants there, which reinforced its position as a starting point for restaurants and top international chefs, and a primary destination from which they move towards more global success and expansion.

