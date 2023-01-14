New bus service linking Ras Al Khaimah with Global Village launched

By Emirates247

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) and the Global Village management, launched a new public bus line linking the emirate of RAK with the Global Village.

According to Mohammed Hashim Ismail, Director of the Quality and Operational Control Department at the RAKTA, the launch of the line is a quick response to the needs of users of the public transport and within the RAKTA's strategy to expand public transport lines across cities to achieve smooth transportation for all.

It is worth noting that the trial launch of the service was launched on Dec.6, 2022.

It is provided during the weekend with two round-trip trips per day, starting from the main bus station in RAK, to the public bus station in the Global Village in Dubai.

The value of the one-way ticket is Dhs30. It is also possible to book and pay in advance through the “RAKBus” smart application, which can be downloaded through the Apple Store and Google Play platforms.

All can also find the trips schedule by visiting the website of the RAK Transport Authority “rakta.gov.ae.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.