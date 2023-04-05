Paul Griffith: We are happy that Dubai Airport tops the list of the world's busiest international airports

By E247

Paul Griffith, CEO of Dubai Airports, expressed his happiness at Dubai Airport topping the list of the world's busiest international airports for the ninth consecutive year. This was an expected result due to the excellent performance of Dubai International Airport (DXB) during 2022, as well as the increase in travel activity during the last quarter of the same year.

Griffith stated, "The aviation sector has witnessed a noticeable increase in global travel activity in 2022, and this achievement by Dubai International Airport (DXB) is the result of continuous planning, coordination, and outstanding performance by all teams and various strategic partners. This is what distinguishes us as one community in Dubai Airports. Thanks to this readiness and preparation in cooperation with our partners, we were able to accommodate the rapid increase in travel activity while ensuring the provision of the best services according to the highest international standards, ensuring a smooth and exceptional travel experience for all our traveling guests, whose number reached 66 million passengers during the past year."

He added, "While we celebrate this remarkable achievement, our focus remains on continuing to maintain the position of Dubai International Airport (DXB) at the top of the list of the world's busiest international airports and the best airport in the world according to travelers."

