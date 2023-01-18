RTA, Careem celebrate 2.8 million rides via Careem BIKE

By Emirates247

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem announced the completion of 2.8 million trips via the Careem BIKE service between the service launch in February 2020 to December 2022. The number reflects the rising popularity of using bike services in Dubai.

The trend is consistent with Dubai's strategy of becoming a bicycle-friendly city, and the emirate’s direction to encourage the use of environmentally friendly mobility means that contribute to maintaining air quality. Besides that, using bikes has numerous benefits for community health considering it a sporting activity in addition to being a simple, light, and affordable transit means.

The construction of cycling tracks at world-class standards ensures smooth and quick access to many multiple destinations across Dubai. It also enhances the demand for bicycle use and provides suitable alternatives that encourage residents and visitors to practice cycling sport and other healthy activities.

Fruitful Partnerships

Through RTA’s partnership with Careem, the total number of Careem stations increased to 175 in 2022, and the number of bikes increased to 1,750. In 2022, Careem BIKE service made 1.4 million trips in Dubai, a 61% increase over 2021. Customers used Careem BIKE to travel 5,993,450 kilometres across Dubai, with the longest single trip spanning 58 kilometres from Al Qudra to the Atria Tower in Business Bay. As such, customers mitigated 912,000 kg of CO2, which is the equivalent of 289 cars emitting CO2 in one year. In 2022, bikes made 251,393 journeys between 2 stations and 361,357 trips with two or more connected trips from one station to another. Residents accounted for 83% of total trips, while tourists made up 17%.

First and Last-Mile strategy

Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, at RTA, expressed her delight at the great success of the 'First and Last-Mile strategy’ as reflected in the rising demand of residents and visitors for the use of bicycles as an important alternative and sustainable mobility means that enabled public transport commuters to reach their final destinations. The service also contributes to realising the vision of Dubai leaders to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and work in.

Sustainable Mobility

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of Mobility at Careem, said: "We’re so excited to see the number of Careem BIKE stations and bikes more than double in the last year as more residents and tourists choose to get around Dubai by bike. Through our partnership with Dubai Holding, we’ve been able to tap into some of Dubai’s most popular business districts, residential communities, and retail destinations. In just two years, Careem BIKE has grown into the leading bike-sharing initiative in the region, and we’re thankful for the incredible support we’ve received from the RTA in achieving that."

Positive impact

To encourage sustainable travel, Dubai Holding has welcomed 22 Careem BIKE stations to five of its destinations, including City Walk, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City.

Abdulaziz Al Gargawi, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Community Management, said: “Dubai Holding has a longstanding commitment to creating a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, in turn supporting the growth of a sustainable, innovation-led economy in line with the vision of the UAE Government. By unlocking access to affordable and healthy travel options across five of our most sought-after communities, our partnership with Dubai RTA and Careem BIKE will contribute to minimising our environmental impact and encourage the adoption of sustainable practices. As a responsible business that operates For the Good of Tomorrow, we are proud to be facilitating and supporting such an important sustainability initiative.”

Careem BIKE is the leading bike-sharing initiative in the region and was launched with the ambition to support Dubai’s sustainable growth and encourage an active lifestyle among residents. Since launching in February 2020, Careem BIKE has reduced carbon emissions by 1,926,033 kilograms, equivalent to emissions from 600 cars.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.