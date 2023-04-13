Saudi and Pakistani nationals win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free Draw

By GT

A Saudi citizen and a Pakistani national have been added to the ever-growing list of dollar millionaire while three others won luxury vehicles when Dubai Duty Free conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Salem A., a 66-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, became a winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 419 with ticket number 3516, which he purchased online on March 27.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 7 years now, Salem, who had just woken up when he received the call from Dubai Duty Free, was ecstatic to hear the news that he’s now a dollar millionaire.

A father of 10 and a retired IT consultant, he commented, "There are no words for what I feel at the moment, but in one word, really, really thank you Dubai Duty Free from the bottom of my heart. This came at a very good time."

Salem is the 11th Saudi national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Joining Salem as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Abdul Ahad, a 42-year-old Pakistani national based in Manama, Bahrain, who was also announced the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 420 with ticket number 1890, which he purchased online on April 3.

A resident of Bahrain for 5 years now, Ahad, who was also awakened by the call from Dubai Duty Free, was surprised to know that he had won $1 million.

Ahad, who works as an administrator for a restaurant, started buying tickets to the Dubai Duty Free promotion last year and couldn’t believe his luck.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This will definitely change my life,” he said.

Ahad is the 24th Pakistani national to have won $1 million since the start of the promotion.

Wednesday's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Sinead El Sibai, SVP — Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike that were all won by Indian nationals.

Imran Khan, a 51-year-old Indian national based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0183 in Finest Surprise Series 1835, which he purchased online on March 15.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 5 years now, Khan, who moved to Oman in 2021 after working in Bahrain and the UAE, is a father of two and works as a sales and marketing manager for a petroleum company in Oman.

"I really appreciate this once-in-a lifetime opportunity, and I hope to receive more calls like this in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, Anis Ahmed, a 61-year-old Indian national based in Noida, India won a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0047 in Finest Surprise Series 1836, which he purchased on March 20 on his way to Delhi.

A first time ticket buyer, Ahmed is a father of three and runs his own business in India.

“With my first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free, this is a very good experience. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!“ he said.

Lastly, Joaquin Fernandes, an Indian national based in Goa won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0752 in Finest Surprise Series 535, which he purchased on March 11 on his way back to Goa from Dubai.

Fernandes is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

