UAE national carriers suspend flights to Sudan

By E247

Emirati national carriers have suspended their flights to Sudan following the current state of tension in the country due to armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. This move is aimed at ensuring the safety of the carriers and passengers, which is a top priority for local airlines.

An Emirates spokesperson stated: "Due to the escalation of disruptions in the Sudanese capital, Emirates has canceled all flights to and from Khartoum from April 15 to 17, 2023. Passengers who are scheduled to travel on these flights will not be accepted at their point of origin. Our affected customers should contact their travel agents or Emirates contact centers for rebooking options."

The spokesperson added: "While we apologize for any inconvenience caused by this action, we confirm that the safety of our passengers and crew always remains our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."

A Fly Dubai spokesperson also stated that flights between Dubai and Khartoum have been canceled from April 15 to 17, 2023, due to the current situation in Sudan. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and apologizes for any inconvenience caused to its passengers due to changes in travel schedules.

Meanwhile, Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) stated that all its flights to Sudan have been canceled until further notice.

