World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1.8 billion increase in hotel establishments revenues

By WAM

The UAE Government Media Office announced the success of the third edition of the "World's Coolest Winter" campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on December 2022, in Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman.

The campaign promoted tourism, natural sites and entertaining destinations and experiences across the UAE, achieving an increase in the domestic tourism.

The campaign raised the revenues of hotel establishments to AED1.8 billion, compared to AED1.5 billion in its second edition, marking an increase of 20 percent.

The current edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, raised the number of domestic tourists to 1.4 million, an increase of 8 percent over the previous edition.

The campaign recorded a remarkable turnout on social media, achieving more than 5.8 million interactions on different platforms. The #WorldsCoolestWinter hashtag was used in more than 18,000 photos and videos on social media.

The campaign was accompanied by more than 161 promotional videos, produced by the UAE Government Media Office and content creators in the country, achieving more than 158.2 million views from all over the world.

The positive interaction reached 100 percent globally. The local, regional and global media coverage reached more than 190 million people.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, affirmed the success of the campaign in enhancing the national economy and supporting the domestic tourism, providing a unique experience for visitors based on the UAE tourism diversity, heritage and culture legacy.

He noted that the “World’s Coolest Winter” translates the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which seeks to attract AED100 billion as additional investments for the tourism sector, and raise its contribution to the GDP to AED450 billion in 2031.

Bin Touq added: “The Campaign succeeded in shedding light on our identity and heritage, and introducing the rich culture of the Emirates, taking advantage of the great success achieved in the past editions.”

Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, said: “The third edition of the campaign under the slogan "Our Heritage", has succeeded in achieving its goals, through coordination and joint work between the government entities and the private sector.”

He thanked all World’s Coolest Winter partners for their efforts in making the campaign's activities a success, and featuring the country’s natural landmarks and beautiful destinations in a unique way.

This year’s campaign celebrated the human element, heritage, national identity, and authentic Emirati values.

Entities, facilities and tourist attractions, concerned with culture and heritage in the UAE, have participated actively in the campaign, through distinctive programmes that celebrates the local heritage, Emirati values and embodies the most prominent features of the national identity.

This campaign reflects the UAE's keenness to introduce the world to the country's culture and heritage, enhance its soft power and consolidate its position as a major tourist destination in the world.

In its third edition, the campaign has launched its new website, providing an interactive experience that highlights the most important landmarks and tourist attractions in all emirates.

The website content is available in both Arabic and English.



