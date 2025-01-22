UAE Markets Free of Contaminated "Beef Pepperoni"

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in coordination with local regulatory authorities, has confirmed that all necessary precautionary measures have been taken to ensure consumer safety. This comes as part of follow-up efforts regarding the warning issued about the contamination of beef pepperoni products with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Investigation and inspection results have shown that the facility in question has implemented all required preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of food in circulation. It was also confirmed that the products available in markets are safe and fully compliant with health and safety requirements.

The Ministry reaffirms its ongoing commitment to monitoring food safety and protecting the health of citizens through continuous coordination with all relevant authorities.

