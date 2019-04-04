UAE to have first of its kind in Middle East 3D printed knee replacement Center

By Wam

The Orthopedic Innovation Hub Al Zahra Hospital - Dubai (AZHD) launched today during the International Congress for Joint Reconstruction,ICJR, by Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany Chief Executive of AZHD, Dr Samih Tarabichi, Head of Tarabichi Joint Center at AZHD and Dr Mohamed Elfekky, Senior specialist orthopaedic surgeon in Dubai Health Authority.

ICJR ME is one of the largest educational meets in the region, offering attendees a platform to learn, to share and to discuss their needs amongst the stalwarts at both national and international levels in the field. ICJR ME 2019 will explore the recent developments and techniques in orthopedics from the masters in the field.

"The hub aims to introduce cutting edge technologies in the field of arthroplasty and orthopedics including 3D printing, cartilage transplantation, robotics and artificial intelligence that will revolutionize patient outcomes," Dr Tarabichi said. "It will implement safe practice for new innovations in orthopedics as well as innovation training and transformation courses for orthopedic surgery personnel". Dr. Tarabichi added.

"We lunched Al Zahra Dubai's Orthopedics Innovation Hub during ICJR which will be the first of its kind in the Middle East and training of staff to master this technology will be one of the aims through the courses done in Alzahra hospital Dubai" said Dr Elfekky.

Dr Abdelghany said that the starting projects will be 3D printed total knee replacement mimicking the patient ultimate anatomy to get better results in the field of arthroplasty and cartilage transplantation for osteoarthritic patients. "AZHD has been recently awarded as the UAE's Distinguished Hospital in Medical Tourism by Dubai Health Authority and the Health Magazine and the new Orthopedic Innovation Hub at AZHD will promote Dubai's vision to become a regional hub for medical tourism attracting 500,000 medical tourists by 2020." Abdelghany added.