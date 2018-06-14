Up to 90% off in Abu Dhabi's 24-hour mega sale starting Friday

Abu Dhabi residents and visitors will be treated to a 24-hour mall mega sale this weekend, as the emirate’s retailers are expected to drop prices by as much as 90 percent during this city-wide event.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development, the sale will kick off on Friday (15th June) at 10 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. on Saturday, marking a special start to Eid-al-Fitr celebrations at over 1500 outlets.

Fifteen malls will be participating in the sale including World Trade Centre Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Dalma Mall, Hili Mall, Marina Mall, Bawadi Mall, Yas Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah mall, Mazyad Mall, Al Raha Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Al Foah Mall, and Barari Outlet Mall.

The mega sale will be held ahead of Abu Dhabi Summer Season starting from 21st June, an annual city-wide activation where UAE residents and visitors enjoy huge discounts in malls up to 80 percent, as well as hotel deals, F&B summer offers and Attractions’ summer packages, in addition to a selection of superb performances, entertainment, and fun-filled family activities for 59 days.