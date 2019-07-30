Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi celebrates one year of unrivalled family fun!

By Staff

Debuted on Yas Island exactly one year ago, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi celebrated its memorable one-year anniversary on Thursday, July 25th 2019. With a day full of celebrations, guests reveled in the festivities alongside none other than their favorite DC Super Heroes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as well as Warner Bros. Animated characters from Looney Tunes and Hannah-Barbera such as Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, and Scooby-Doo.

With the park in full birthday mode, family and friends were greeted and accessorized with party hats as they stepped into the park.

As guests lined up for the daily Warner Bros. Cinema Spectacular screening, DC Super Heroes and Warner Bros.’ animated stars made a surprise entrance as they stepped out of Beverly Hills Boulangerie and Hollywood Trattoria to surround a larger-than-life celebratory cake in the heart of the Warner Bros. Plaza.

Carrying on in the celebratory spirit, adventure seekers went on to enjoy the park’s 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows. Guests explored the park’s six immersive lands including Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, as well as Warner Bros. Plaza.

In the first year since it’s opening, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has garnered a total of 8 prestigious industry awards. Voted for by residents of Abu Dhabi, the park won the Best Day Out, Gold award at the Pride of Abu Dhabi awards 2018. In addition, the park was named amongst TIME Magazine’s 100 World’s Greatest Places to experience in 2018. Warner Bros.

World was also awarded Best Theme Park by the Theme Park Insider Awards 2019 and took home the award for the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards Middle East 2019. Additionally, not only was the park named this year’s Best Theme Park by the MENALAC Awards, it was also awarded Best Day Out, Best New Leisure and Entertainment Concept and Best Sales and Marketing Campaign. During the last 365 days, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi hosted seasonal events including the Chinese New Year, Spring Hop as well as this year’s edition of the World Travel Awards Middle East Gala.

For a limited time only, family-fun lovers can get 4 tickets for the price of 3 to enjoy a perfect summer adventure at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.