Watch the sun rise from At The Top, Burj Khalifa

By Staff

Sunrise sessions with At the Top, Burj Khalifa are back. Early risers can now view the magical and colourful desert sunrise from Level 124 from 5.30 am.

You can also enjoy breakfast at The Café every Friday and Saturday morning throughout the winter.

It’s AED 135 a person. Children are AED 100. Both including access to Burj Khalifa’s observation decks on Levels 124 and 125 and a light breakfast at The Café.

To book At the Top, Burj Khalifa and At the Top, Burj Khalifa SKY tickets, visit: www.burjkhalifa.ae.

Tickets can also be purchased from the starting point of the At the Top, Burj Khalifa journey on the Lower Ground Floor of The Dubai Mall.