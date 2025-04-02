What’s the Secret Behind the Lines on Towels?

There are small details in our daily lives that we don’t notice until someone asks about them. Why do jeans pockets have tiny metal rivets? Why does McDonald’s Coca-Cola taste different from bottled Coke? And what’s the purpose of that tiny pocket on jeans? Have you ever wondered why these things exist?

Most people don’t think much about these questions and accept them as everyday facts. But recently, the lines on towels have sparked curiosity after social media posts on platforms like X and Reddit questioned their purpose.

These lines usually appear near the short edges of towels, just a few inches from the border. But are they purely decorative, or do they serve a functional purpose?

A user on X ignited the discussion by posting a picture of a towel and asking, “What’s the purpose of this part of the towel?” This led to a wave of theories and speculations.

One humorous response compared the lines to tread wear indicators on car tires, joking, “It’s a wear indicator! When the towel’s thickness reaches this level, it’s time to replace it.”

Others suggested more practical explanations, such as providing a space for hanging the towel on a clothesline without leaving clip marks. However, the most widely accepted answer came from users who identified these lines as "dobby borders." This weaving technique strengthens the towel, prevents excessive stretching, and adds a decorative touch.

Even specialized companies support this explanation. The U.S.-based company Towel Hub confirmed that these borders help reduce wear and tear, improve absorption, and enhance the towel’s overall appearance.

Other Explanations:

Quality and Price Indicator

In the past, colored lines on towels were used to differentiate quality and price. Each color or pattern signified a specific category, making it easier for buyers to identify towels without inspecting them individually.

Hiding Fabric Imperfections

Horizontal or vertical lines help mask minor fabric defects or thickness variations, especially in cotton towels. This makes them look more uniform and high-quality, even if the raw material isn’t perfect.

Folding and Storage Aid

The lines serve as visual guides for neatly folding towels, particularly in hotels or hospitals where organized storage is essential.

Aesthetic and Traditional Reasons

Striped towels have become a classic design element due to their long-standing popularity. Many people prefer them for their elegant look, which complements bathroom décor.

Usage Differentiation

In places like gyms and hotels, different-colored lines help distinguish guest towels from staff towels or differentiate face towels from body towels.

Visual Impact

Bold or colored lines make towels appear thicker or more durable, even if they are made from lightweight fabric.

What started as a practical solution for distinguishing quality and hiding imperfections has evolved into a design trend that continues due to its functional and aesthetic benefits. Today, these lines can also be a branding element or part of home décor.

