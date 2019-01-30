Womb-like incubator for premature infant care to be introduced in UAE hospitals

By Wam

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has revealed plans to introduce a womb-like incubator that could greatly minimise lifelong impacts of severe infant prematurity, in cooperation with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Commenting on the reveal, which was announced during Arab Health 2019, which is currently being held in Dubai, Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Hospitals Sector, said that the device will help support neonatology units in hospitals around the country and is an investment in the future of healthcare services.

Dr. Al Serkal confirmed the significance of cooperating with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in promoting the quality of healthcare services, particularly when caring for premature babies, in line with the Ministry’s strategies and the UAE's National Agenda.

Dr. Kuthum Al Bloushi, Head of the Hospitals Department at MoHAP, explained that the incubator "is a unique milestone in minimising lifelong impacts of severe infant prematurity worldwide."

Tests showed that the womb-like device supports gestation for as long as 28 days, as babies grew normally, preventing lung and brain damage that is common in severely premature infants.

Madeline Bell, President and CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said, "It is our spirit of shared innovation with partners such as the UAE that ensures every child is given the best treatment options available. We are committed to provide new and innovative solutions, by fast-tracking discoveries that may one day prevent the lifelong challenges the tiniest babies face when born prematurely."