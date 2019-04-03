World Art Dubai returns with interactive agenda

By Wam

The fifth season of World Art Dubai opened today with an engaging schedule of educational workshops, interactive talks and cultural performances complimenting the 3,000-plus collection of artworks on sale at Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC.

The four-day art festival boasts artworks from 150-plus artists and galleries from 30 countries across five continents.

World Art Dubai is the city’s main event to access emerging art curations priced at US$100 upwards. From photographers and calligraphers, to graffiti pioneers and fashion creators, World Art Dubai offers visitors an immersive and interactive experience to browse and buy bespoke works.

"World Art Dubai continues to reshape the limitations of a modern, accessible art event. This year’s fair taps into the latest trends through its pool of expert curators and artists. World Art Dubai’s aim is to enthral and entertain every visitor, stretch their imaginations and provide added value beyond the already affordable art on display – and our most interactive event to date will deliver that experience," said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions and Events Management at DWTC.

Entry to World Art Dubai is AED25 for a daily pass when purchased on site at DWTC’s Sheikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3. The show is open from 14:00 - 21:00 on 3rd April, and 13:00 - 21:00 from 4th - 6th April.