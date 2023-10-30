World of Coffee Dubai 2024 to shape a more sustainable future for the industry

The World of Coffee Dubai 2024 is set to boost the sustainability of the coffee industry, promote eco-friendly and responsible agricultural practices, and ensure the continuity of the coffee supply chain by merging the collaborative efforts of traders, farmers, manufacturers, and consumers. The exhibition, which is known to draw thousands of professionals, will bring together a diverse community of coffee enthusiasts, experts, and industry leaders from across the globe, attributing to its status as one of the largest and most important international exhibitions focusing on the coffee industry. The global event, organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will be held from January 21 to 23, 2024, during which it will highlight the sustainable coffee movement.

The third edition of the exhibition symbolises the remarkable growth and development in the coffee market in the region, offering an important platform to shed light on to latest innovations, sustainable practices, and solutions in coffee cultivation, production, and distribution. It is in response to the surging demand for certified sustainable coffee production, as its market is anticipated to expand by 15 to 20 per cent during the remaining months of 2023.

Samir Mash'al, the CEO of Seed Coffee Roasters, said: “At Saeed Coffee Roasters, we affirm our steadfast commitment to offering the highest quality coffee, sourced through sustainable methods that not only safeguard our planet but also support local communities. We are delighted to be part of the World of Coffee Dubai 2024 to highlight our latest innovations solutions, and approaches designed to drive sustainability within the coffee industry. In our relentless pursuit of meeting our customers’ expectations and ensuring a greener planet for future generations, we are dedicated to offering sustainable coffee products. This commitment extends from eco-conscious coffee cultivation methods to environmentally friendly packaging and unwavering support for local farmers.”

The exhibition will emphasise sustainable practices in the coffee industry, focusing on eco-friendly packaging like biodegradable and recyclable coffee bags, carbon-neutral coffee production using renewable energy and advanced waste management, and reducing waste during production with methods such as advanced drying, optimised supply chains, organic farming, and pesticide substitution.

Jimmy Brown, the CEO of Coffee Planet, said: “We believe in the significance of promoting sustainable practices across the coffee industry. Our unwavering commitment involves constantly improving and implementing the best practices across our operations, from farming to roasting and packaging processes. These practices are deeply rooted in environmental conservation principles, and they aim to improve the well-being of both coffee farmers and local communities. Through our participation in the World of Coffee Dubai 2024, we are excited to present our latest innovations and solutions that are integral to realising this vision. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional, high-quality coffee that truly reflects our steadfast commitment to sustainability."

The World of Coffee Dubai will focus on empowering and supporting coffee farmers and workers by providing guidance on sustainable farming practices and essential resources, using source verification programs. This exhibition will also address the sustainable coffee movement's role in conserving water resources, as the coffee sector is a significant water consumer and aims to enhance coffee quality, positively impacting market value.

Shouq BinRedha, Exhibition Manager of World of Coffee Dubai 2024 said: “We are delighted to organise a series of workshops in conjunction with the upcoming World of Coffee Dubai 2024. The exhibition will set an ideal platform for international industry experts to participate and share their insights and experiences to attain our objective of promoting sustainability within the coffee industry and it represents a comprehensive endeavour that begins in the coffee fields to ends in the coffee cup. During the process we must meticulously examine each step, commencing with environmentally conscious agricultural practices in coffee cultivation. The journey continues through the roasting process, where the intrinsic flavours of the coffee are preserved and extends to packaging methods in a way that maintains the quality while minimising their ecological footprint. The exhibition will focus on driving innovation in the coffee industry and developing a roadmap for a more sustainable future for this sector.”

The sustainable coffee movement prioritises eco-friendly farming methods, including reduced pesticide and chemical fertiliser use, as well as growing coffee under tree canopies to mimic natural forest conditions. This approach enhances ecological balance, biodiversity, and coffee quality. Labels like 'Shade-Grown Coffee' (grown under tree cover) and 'Direct-Trade Coffee' (sourced directly from farmers) are used to promote such practices, ensuring fair payment for farmers and high-quality beans for roasters and consumers.

World of Coffee Dubai 2024, a DXB Live initiative, focuses on enhancing collaboration among key stakeholders to address pressing challenges, foster a harmonious balance between profit, the environment, and societal well-being while ensuring a coffee supply for current and future generations and shaping a more sustainable coffee industry for future.

