World’s highest Football Live Scoreboard at the Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa is now the world’s highest ‘Football Live scoreboard’.

With the World Cup finals drawing close, people in Dubai can keep up to date with the action via a score card being relayed onto the LED screen of the world’s tallest building.

The flags of goal scoring nations are also featured as the score updates in real time.

The new LED panel installation on the façade of Burj Khalifa uses state-of-the-art technology to host the scorecard as well as spectacular light shows. 1.1 million LED pixels are used for the Football Live Scorecard.

The action can also be followed on the Instagram feed of Burj Khalifa. If you’ve taken a photo of the spectacular score card, hashtag it #burjkhalifa to be featured.