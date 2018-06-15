World’s highest Football Live Scoreboard goes live on Burj Khalifa

The iconic Burj Khalifa will be the world’s highest Football Live Scoreboard.

For a month, the scorecards of the matches at the world’s most popular football championship will be relayed on to the LED screen of Burj Khalifa.

Featuring the flag of the goal-scoring nation as well, the scoreboard will be updated for football lovers to catch up with the action set against the backdrop of The Dubai Fountain.

A true celebration in light, the Football Live Scoreboard is designed to celebrate the world football fever with the rest of the world.

Visitors to Downtown Dubai can watch the action unfold from vintage viewing spots along the Waterfront Promenade of The Dubai Mall or from the Burj Park and beyond.

To catch all the action from the matches, a dedicated tent in the exquisite setting of Armani Hotel Dubai is the place to be.