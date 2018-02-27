World's largest floral Mickey Mouse in Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden - the world’s largest natural flower garden - today marked the upcoming 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse with the unveiling of an 18-metre floral structure of the iconic Disney character, breaking the garden’s 3rd GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.

As part of a new licensing deal between Dubai Miracle Garden and The Walt Disney Company, Dubai Miracle Garden conceived and designed the spectacular 18-metre high Mickey Mouse floral structure - Disney’s first character floral display in the Middle East - earning the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Tallest Topiary Sculpture (supported).

The sculpture features almost 100,000 plants and flowers (including White Petunia, Red Petunia, White Geranium, Yellow Viola, Zinnia Marigold and Green Alternanthera), weighs almost 35 tons, and is supported by a 7-ton steel structure with a concrete foundation of 50 tons of reinforced concrete.

Visitors to Dubai Miracle Garden will now be able to enjoy Disney’s most iconic character in a stunning floral display, with further Disney characters planned for November 2018 when Dubai Miracle Garden reopens for the winter season.

The certificate from Guinness World Records international committee was awarded to Abdel Naser Rahhal, the creator and Co-Founder of the Dubai Miracle Garden. Dubai Miracle Garden is the proud owner of two other GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles, having been recognized for having the ‘Largest Vertical Garden in the World’ and for the ‘Largest Floral Installation’ with the Emirates A380 display.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator & Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of the botanical property said: "We are very pleased to partner with The Walt Disney Company to bring their beloved Mickey Mouse to life through the wonderful medium of flowers. Dubai Miracle Garden’s imagination and creativity in coming up with novel and exciting floral displays will be a perfect complement to the appeal of classic Disney characters who will be revealed in amazing new displays in the future."

Mr. Rahhal added, "We are also delighted to win this recognition from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for this iconic Mickey Mouse structure at the start of our relationship with The Walt Disney Company. Over the years, Dubai Miracle Garden has evolved to become a truly integral part of Dubai’s tourist attractions and give visitors and residents alike a unique experience that allows people to enjoy the outdoors and nature in all its glory. This latest initiative will boost Dubai Miracle Garden’s popularity and appeal among UAE residents and tourists and add to Dubai’s reputation as a global tourist destination that offers a superlative destination experience."

Chafic Najia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Ltd, said "Mickey Mouse is one of the world’s most iconic and beloved characters, and we are proud to be able to celebrate such a unique touch point at Dubai Miracle Gardens with UAE residents and visitors, and enable them to connect with Disney and our characters. We look forward to celebrating more local experiences for Disney fans in the UAE and across the Middle East region in the future."